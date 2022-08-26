The Indian team hit the training nets ahead of their high-octane clash against archrivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament on Sunday, August 28. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rishabh Pant, among others, were spotted working hard in the nets and prepping up for the clash.

See Team India Training Pics:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)