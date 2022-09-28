Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to field first in the first T20I match against South Africa on September 28 at Greenfield Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah has been replaced by Deepak Chahar while Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Ashwin and Rishabh Pant have returned to the playing XI for the hosts.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Toss Report:

IND Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

SA Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (W), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Russow, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

