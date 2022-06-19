South Africa's stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj have won the toss and his side would bowl first once in the 5th T20I against India on Sunday, June 19. Skipper Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen are out for this with the inclusions of Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada and Reeza Hendricks. India are unchanged for the match.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)