Heinrich Klaasen played a masterclass of a knock after the bowlers set thing up as South Africa beat India by four wickets in the second T20I on Sunday, June 12. Klaasen, who came into the side in place of an injured Quinton de Kock, smashed 81 runs off 46 deliveries to help South Africa chase down a total of 149. Earlier, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell helped South Africa restricted India to 148/6. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan scored 40 and 34 respectively.

🚨 RESULT | #Proteas WIN BY 4 WICKETS A career-best 81 off 46 balls by Heinrich Klaasen propelled the team to victory in the second T20I as they chased down the 149-run target with 10 balls to spare #INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/rB7XfTPrGi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)