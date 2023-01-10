Indian captain Rohit Sharma has scored a brilliant fifty while playing against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. This is Rohit's 47th half-century in this format. After losing the toss, India were asked to bat first. Both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started very well. The Indian captain will now look to continue his good start. India are currently 87-0 after 13 overs. 'Double Century Not Enough' Mohammad Kaif and Others Left Furious After India Drop Ishan Kishan in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka, See Reactions.

Rohit Sharma Scores Brilliant Half-Century

An aggressive half-century from the Indian skipper who has gotten his team off to a solid start 🔥#INDvSL | 📝: https://t.co/E7dL6sXpxQ pic.twitter.com/SpzPk3PtJ8 — ICC (@ICC) January 10, 2023

