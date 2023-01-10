India are currently facing Sri Lanka in their first ODI match of 2023. Interestingly wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been dropped from the lineup. Kishan made a fantastic 210 in his last ODI outing for the Men in Blue against Bangladesh, which seems like was not enough for him to retain his place in the team. Following this, Indian cricket fans on Twitter looked very furious. Rohit Sharma Comforts Crying Fan in Assam Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI (Watch Video).

'Slightly Uncomfortable'

Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated. #INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 10, 2023

'A Double Hundred Is Not Enough'

“ A century is not enough” thats what Dada’s autobiography is called Ishan Kishan who scored a double hundred will come to know today that a double hundred is not enough !@ishankishan51 @BCCI #INDvSL — Vikas Rajrani Gupta (@meetwithvikas) January 10, 2023

'Infuriating'

It's infuriating to see KL Rahul play in the XI and Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan not. Extremely incompetent team selection! — Raghav Pandey (@raghavpandeyy) January 10, 2023

'Incompetent'

Dropping Ishan Kishan who made 200 in his last match shows how incompetent BCCI and team management has become in front of its captain and coach. Rohit sharma should be asked to go. — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) January 10, 2023

'Did Not Deserve It'

Got to feel for Ishan Kishan. He didn’t deserved to be dropped after scoring a double century #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 10, 2023

'Unbelievable'

This is not fair with ishan kishan a man hit a Double ton in last game he miss the game today unbelievable ask @vikrantgupta73 @ishankishan51 — Rehman Faris (@RehmanFaris4) January 10, 2023

