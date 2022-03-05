Ravindra Jadeja registered his highest Test score on Day 2 of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka. However, the all-rounder finished his inning at 175* and missed out on a double hundred as India declared on 574/8. Fans were disappointed with coach Rahul Dravid.
Some Things Never Change
Sachin Tendulkar called back at 194*
🤝
Ravindra Jadeja called back at 175* #Jadeja #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/7TxI3aQaJU
— aarynn10 / Msdian ❤️🦁 (@aaarynnn10) March 5, 2022
Same Feeling
Same Feeling 🥲
India declared innings 574-8 when
Ravindra Jadeja not out on 175*#INDvSL #Jadeja #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/LK7JJgsr6o
— Gauरav (@virtual_gaurav) March 5, 2022
Pain
Could have gave him another 4-5 overs, felt just 25 runs short from a double hundred,a milestone in itself.
IND- 574/8 d
Jadeja- 175*(228) #Jadeja #INDvsSL #CricketTwitter
— Shreyas Pathe (@ShreyasPathe) March 5, 2022
Was He Injured?
I love #RahulDravid but sometimes i think#sachin 194*#Jadeja 175* pic.twitter.com/edKUxpcb71
— Vkas Pankaj (@vkaspankaj) March 5, 2022
This is Sad
India declare the innings. Jadeja is on 175, he probably needs another 2-3 overs to reach his 200. Aah I've seen this before.....#INDvSL #Jadeja #Rohit #Dravid #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8LT80sDEWC
— flick_18 (@133notout) March 5, 2022
