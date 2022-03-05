Ravindra Jadeja registered his highest Test score on Day 2 of the 1st Test match against Sri Lanka. However, the all-rounder finished his inning at 175* and missed out on a double hundred as India declared on 574/8. Fans were disappointed with coach Rahul Dravid.

Some Things Never Change

Sachin Tendulkar called back at 194* 🤝 Ravindra Jadeja called back at 175* #Jadeja #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/7TxI3aQaJU — aarynn10 / Msdian ❤️🦁 (@aaarynnn10) March 5, 2022

Same Feeling

Pain

Could have gave him another 4-5 overs, felt just 25 runs short from a double hundred,a milestone in itself. IND- 574/8 d Jadeja- 175*(228) #Jadeja #INDvsSL #CricketTwitter — Shreyas Pathe (@ShreyasPathe) March 5, 2022

Was He Injured?

This is Sad

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)