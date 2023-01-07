India bag the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1 as they thrashed Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series. Opting to bat first in what seemed like a tricky wicket, Ishan Kishan was dismissed cheaply. Rahul Tripathi (16-ball 36) played a brief effervescent knock providing India the momentum which was then carried by Suryakumar Yadav who scored a brilliant hundred (51-ball 112) to take India well above a par total. He was well supported by Subhman Gill (36-ball 46). Riding on Suryakumar's performance, India posted a huge target of 229 infront of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka got off to a steady start but then lost their way under the huge run pressure. Arshdeep Singh(3/20), Umran Malik (2/31), Hardik Pandya (2/30) chipped in regular wickets and none of the Sri Lankan batters could get going. Their innings finally ended at 137 with India grabbing a massive victory by 91 runs.

India Bag T20I Series Against Sri Lanka 2-1

And that’s a wrap!☑️ India win the decider by 91 runs. This is #TeamIndia 5th consecutive T20I series at home against Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HtLVonl9wr — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 7, 2023

