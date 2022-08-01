Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and decided that the team will be bowling first in the 2nd T20I against India. The hosts have made a few changes Paul and Brooks miss out. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi misses out for India as Avesh than comes in his place.

West Indies have won the toss and will bowl first in the 2nd T20I. Live - https://t.co/C7ggEOTWOe #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/c4atgQn9nt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)