India defeated West Indies by 17 runs in the 3rd T20I game of the three-match series to complete a clean sweep and win the series 3-0. It was another dominant performance from the hosts, who have won six games in a row in all formats.

India complete a clean sweep 👏 They win the final T20I against West Indies in Kolkata by 17 runs to win the series 3-0 🙌#INDvWI | 📝 https://t.co/v4n2wgfk91 pic.twitter.com/q4OYX5lDAT — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)