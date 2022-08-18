Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill both scored fifties as India beat Zimbabwe by 10-wicket in the first ODI match today, August 18 at Harare Sports Club. Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 189 runs in 40.3 overs. Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel took three-wicket each for the visitors. With the help of Dhawan (81*) and Gill (82*) India chased down the target without losing a wicket.

Check IND vs ZIM 1st ODI result:

A winning start for India 🇮🇳 Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) 📺 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6t6JFC pic.twitter.com/6Cx08M2Anc — ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022

