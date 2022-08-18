India captain KL Rahul won the toss and he has chosen to bowl first in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe. Deepak Chahar has returned to the team after a back injury that has kept him out for a long time. Zimbabwe, who recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in an ODI series, will hope to put up a good performance against India.

See Toss Report:

1ST ODI. India won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/gVIUAMcqBe #ZIMvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022

See Playing XI for Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

