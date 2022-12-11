India Women wins the toss and choses to field first in the 2nd T20I against Australia Women in Mumbai. Australia Women have made two changes with Phoebe Litchfield and Heather Graham coming in. India Women goes with unchanged XI.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I toss report

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)