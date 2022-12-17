Australia Women keep on delivering good batting performances as they score 188/3 in the end of 20 overs in the 4th T20I against India at Mumbai. Although they got to a quite start with Alyssa Healy (21 ball-30) getting injured and walking off the field followed by some quick wickets including Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath, Australia didn't bog down. Riding on the form of Ellyse Perry (42-ball 72), well supported by Ashleigh Gardner (27-ball 42) and Grace Harris (12-ball 27), Australia cruised to a big total of 188. India will have to bat really well to chase it down. Ellyse Perry Scores 6th T20I Fifty, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022

IND-W vs AUS-W 4th T20I 2022 Innings Update

