Ellyse Perry continued her fine form in the IND-W vs AUS-W T20I series with a second consecutive half-century. The right-hander, batting in the 4th T20I of the series, hit six fours and two sixes off 32 deliveries, to get to her half-century, which is her 6th in T20Is. She was named Player of the Match in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I, which Australia won by 21 runs. Is India Women vs Australia Women 4th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Ellyse Perry Scores 6th T20I fifty:

Perry's Fastest T20I Fifty:

Ellyse Perry hit her fastest international 50 last game, off 33 balls. Today she's done it in 32! #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2022

