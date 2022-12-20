India have won the toss and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has once again opted to field first in this fifth and final T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been included in the Indian playing XI in place of Jemimah Rodrigues. For Australia, Megan Schutt and skipper Alyssa Healy are out and Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield have been named in the side. Is India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

See Toss Report:

5TH WT20I. India won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/lcM9rc7Nve #INDvAUS — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 20, 2022

Check Playing XIs of Both Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

