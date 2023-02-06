Indian women's team will take on Australia in a warm-up match at Newlands, Cape Town ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, February 06, 2023. The Indian team will be looking to make the most out of this warm match against a strong Australian side. Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and decided to bat first. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Australia Opt to Bat First

Toss Update: 🇦🇺Australia has won the toss and decided to bat first against 🇮🇳India#CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 6, 2023

India Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Renuka Thakur Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia Squad

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown.

