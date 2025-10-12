The Women in Blue have won their first two encounters against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but lost the third one, as South Africa won by three wickets. Now, the India women's national cricket team are in for their next clash against the defending champions. The India vs Australia Women ODI is being held on Sunday, October 12, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Australia women's national cricket team are entering the match unbeaten, having won two and a no result in one. Australia captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and elected to field first. Australia have one change, while Team India remain unchanged. For the Aussies, Sophie Molineux replaces Georgia Wareham. IND-W vs PAK-W Memes Go Viral As India Beat Pakistan by 88 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Update

