The One-off Test Match between India Women and Australia Women, held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has concluded. We have a clear winner as India Women pick up an eight-wicket victory over Australia Women. Indian women's cricket team needed 75 runs to win on the last day of the match. It was an easy task for the Indian women's team cause of their stable and strong batting lineup. Smriti Mandhana smashed the last ball towards the boundary for four runs to win the match. Harmanpreet Kaur Appeals for ‘Obstructing the Field’ Dismissal After Alyssa Healy Tries to Block Her Return Throw With Bat During IND-W vs AUS-W Test Match, Video Goes Viral.

IND-W vs AUS-W Result

