Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy were involved in a tense exchange on Day 3 of the India vs Australia one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, December 23. Kaur was the bowler and her opposition counterpart Healy was on strike when the latter came down the track and hit the ball back to the bowler. The Indian captain fired a throw at the striker's end and Healy, who was in line of the throw, attempted to block it and the ball took a deflection and ran off to the boundary. Kaur instantly appealed for an 'obstructing the field' dismissal leaving Healy surprised. The Aussie skipper fell the next ball while trying to play a sweep shot. Richa Ghosh Shows Game Awareness To Run Out Beth Mooney Who Has ‘Brain Fade Moment’ During IND-W vs AUS-W Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)