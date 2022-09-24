England players gave Jhulan Goswami a guard of honour as she walked out to bat in her final international match during the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI 2022. Goswami, who is set to retire from international cricket after this game, was shown respect by not just the England players but also the crowd, who stood out and applauded her as she walked out to bat. The video of this was shared by England Cricket on social media.

Jhulan Goswami Gets Guard of Honour from England Players:

For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10, you’re an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/EMeCtAA5Wa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 24, 2022

