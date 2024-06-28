Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian women's cricket team ended the Day 1 of the only Test match against South Africa at a score of 525/4 in 98 overs. Indian batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were the stars of the show for the 'Women in Blue'. On one end, Verma smashed a double hundred and became the fastest women batter to achieve the milestone. On the other hand, Mandhana continued her golden form with the bat and scored 149 runs off 161 balls. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh are unbeaten on 42 and 43 runs respectively. Shafali Verma Scores Her Maiden Century in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Day 1.

India Women Finish Day 1 on high against South Africa

That's Stumps on Day 1 of the #INDvSA Test! A record-breaking & a run-filled Day comes to an end as #TeamIndia post a massive 525/4 on the board! 👏 🙌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/ELEdbtwcUB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)