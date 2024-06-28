Shafali Verma got to her first-ever century in international cricket during day 1 of the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024. Shafali Verma alongside Smriti Madhana has been very dominant against the South Africa Women's bowling lineup. Neither Shafali Verma nor Smriti Mandhana fell to the South African women's bowlers as both the openers completed their centuries respectively. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave the perfect start to the Indian Women's National Cricket Team as Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first in MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma Smash Unbeaten Half-Centuries To Put Up 130-Run Stand in First Session on Day 1 of Only IND-W vs SA-W Test Match.

Shafali Verma Scores Her Maiden Century in International Cricket

Maiden 💯 in international cricket for Shafali Verma! 👏 👏 A solid TON from the #TeamIndia opener in Chennai 💪 💪 Well done! 🙌 🙌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe#INDvSA | @TheShafaliVerma | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/224yRg4svm — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2024

