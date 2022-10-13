India Women secured their place in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 finals as they defeated Thailand Women by 74 runs. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwara Gayakwad starred with the ball as the duo took five wickets between them. Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur played crucial knocks for India.

