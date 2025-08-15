Virat Kohli shared a wish on Independence Day 2025 with his fellow Indians on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on August 15. Taking to Instagram, the India National Cricket Team star shared an Instagram story where he remembered the sacrifices of the nation's freedom fighters and also the Indian army and shared a message for countrymen. "Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind," he wrote on Instagram. Virat Kohli recently took to social media to share that he has started training, with India's next ODI assignment being the series against Australia Down Under. 'Jai Hind', Sachin Tendulkar Proudly Waves Indian National Flag To Wish Fellow Countrymen Happy Independence Day 2025 (See Post).

Virat Kohli Shares Message on Independence Day 2025

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story

Virat Kohli's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagam @virat.kohli)

