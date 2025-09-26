With some strong batting in the second innings, IND A managed to chase the huge total of 412 runs in the second innings, winning the India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 by five wickets. India A managed only 194 runs in their first innings, in reply to the 420 set by Australia. In the second innings, AUS A could make only 185 runs. Then, on Day 4, India A chased down the target at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The win comes after a draw in the first game. The key architects of this victory would surely be Sai Sudharsan (100 runs), KL Rahul (173 runs not out), and Dhruv Jurel (56 runs), all in the second innings, as India A score 413/5. India A have won the two-match Unofficial Test series 1-0. KL Rahul Slams Century As IND A Keep Chasing 412-Run Target During Day 4 of India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025.

India A Win by Five Wickets

