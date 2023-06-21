In the ACC Women’s emerging teams Asia cup final 2023, India A women face Bangladesh A women. The match starts at 9 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The final clash is set to be hosted by the Mission Road ground, Mong Kok on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted. However, fans can get the live streaming of this game on the official youtube channel of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup Final Live Streaming and telecast details

We are down to the last two! India ‘A’ and Bangladesh ‘A’ have aced their way through to the finals of the #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup but who will get hold of the 🏆? Watch as they prepare for the Ultimate Battleground! 🤩@BCCI @BCBtigers #ACC pic.twitter.com/qeqJnmEVrM — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 20, 2023

