In the Emerging Asia Cup final between India A women and Bangladesh A women, India A emerged victorious in the final game of the tournament by 31 runs to take the cup home. Shreyanka Patil was the star of the match as she claimed a four-wicket haul that ended Bangladesh A’s innings quickly.

India A Beat Bangladesh A

Champions! 🏆🤩 India ‘A’ beat Bangladesh ‘A’ by 31 runs to win the #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup2023 😍 Batting first, 🇮🇳 managed a competitive total of 127. In reply, Patil’s 4-fer overwhelmed the 🇧🇩 batters - who ended with only 96 runs! #ACC pic.twitter.com/AEhz8UDneG — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) June 21, 2023

