The India and England players paid respect and wore black armbands and observed a moment's silence after the death of former speedster David Lawrence ahead of Day 3 of the first Test between both countries in Leeds. Former England cricketer David Lawrence, who was the first British-born Black player to play for the Three Lions, died at the age of 61 on Sunday. For those unversed, the former speedster was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. India, England Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence As Mark of Respect for Victims of Tragic Air India Plane Crash (Watch Video).

India and England Players Pay Tribute

Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before start of play on Day 3. pic.twitter.com/SNvecJm9rh — BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2025

