The India and England players wore black armbands and observed a moment's silence in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Tragedy struck on June 12 when an Air India flight AI171 carrying more than 200 people, crashed shortly after take off and and it led to the death of 274 people, including those on the ground. As a show of honour to the victims of the deadly crash, the India National Cricket Team and England National Cricket Team players will be wearing black armbands in the opening Test of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 in Headingley. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, named the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, starts on June 20. Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 1st Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Batter's Absence from IND vs ENG Series Opener.

India, England Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Air India Victims

<

A perfectly observed minutes silence. This morning we remember those lost in the tragic Air India crash last week. pic.twitter.com/mEDsQPqVmH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2025

India, England Players Express Solidarity With Victims of Air India Plane Crash

The Indian Cricket Team and the England Cricket Team observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The teams are wearing the black armbands to express solidarity with… pic.twitter.com/Guxf1aO8iJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

