India women's national cricket team and England women's national cricket team players were spotted wearing black armbands during the first T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on June 28. This is because both teams decided to show respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The unfortunate incident happened on June 12 when an Air India flight A171 bound for London, carrying over 250 passengers, crashed. Just one passenger survived the horrific accident. Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: 247 Victims Identified Through DNA Tests; 232 Bodies Given to Kin. Australia, South Africa Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Silence For Ahmedabad Air Plane Crash Victims Ahead of Day 3 of SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final (Watch Video).

India and England Women Players Wear Black Armbands

Both England Women and India Women are wearing black armbands today as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash. Out thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible events that took place in Ahmedabad 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eK9dFueNN1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2025

