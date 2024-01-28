India put up yet another all-round performance as they beat the USA in the third and last group stage match at ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Batting first, it was the Arshin Kulkarni who scored 108 runs off 118 balls. His solid show with the bat helped India post a massive 326/5 on the board. Musheer Khan also scored 73 runs. In the second innings of this match, Naman Tiwari starred with a four-wicket haul. Raj Limbani and Saumy Pandey were among the wickets as well. With this win, India finished the group stage of the U19 World Cup 2024 with three wins in as many matches. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

India U19 vs USA U19 Result

India's spirited victory in Bloemfontein helps them finish at the top of Group A 👀#U19WorldCup #INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/sOIl1Eqmp5 — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024

