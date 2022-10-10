After three back to back wins, Thailand Women were handed an absolute pasting by Indian Women in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022. Thailand were bowled out for just 37 runs in 15.1 overs with Sneh Rana picking three wickets. India eventually won the match by one wickets and completed the chase in 6 overs.

37 All Out!

A splendid bowling performance from #TeamIndia as Thailand are all out for 37! 3️⃣ wickets for Sneh Rana 2️⃣ wickets apiece for Rajeshwari Gayakwad & Deepti Sharma 1️⃣ wicket for Meghna Singh Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1AVHjyOrSL…#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvTHAI pic.twitter.com/1Sn0uYmoDU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 10, 2022

Match Result

