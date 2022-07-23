India held their nerve to eke out a three-run win over West Indies in the 1st ODI on Friday, July 22. Batting first, skipper Shikhar Dhawan and the top-order powered India to 308/7, although they could not have gotten more had the West Indies not pulled things back. In response, Kyle Mayers led a Windies fightback after they lost Shai Hope early and the hosts did well to take the game till the last ball where a boundary was needed to tie things. Eventually, Mohammed Siraj conceded just one leg-bye as Romario Shepherd failed to score a boundary and India won by three runs. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece. With this, India go 1-0 up in the series.

