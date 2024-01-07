Indian cricketing legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar took to social media and shared a glimpse of Sindhudurg Beach in Maharashtra where he celebrated his 50th birthday back in 2023. Sachin mentioned- "The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories." Sachin also went on to mention- "India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands." PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics)

Have a look at the social media post shared by Sachin Tendulkar

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

