Ruturaj Gaikwad was named captain of the Indian team, while Rinku Singh earned a much-deserved call-up to the national side as the BCCI announced the squad for Asian Games 2023. Contrary to earlier reports, Shikhar Dhawan does not feature in this team. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and also Jitesh Sharma, among other youngsters, have been rewarded with call-ups for their good performances in recent times. Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan have been named as the standby players.

Indian Men's Team Squad for Asian Games 2023

NEWS 🚨- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

