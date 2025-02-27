The India national cricket team players were seen training in a recent video posted on the official Instagram handle of the side. The Men in Blue were seen giving autographs to fans, training in the ground, and nets, covering all aspects: batting, bowling, and fielding, with a big smile and light mood on the ground, as the Indian cricket team have already qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match. The players were seen practicing hard and joking at the same time, ahead of the New Zealand vs India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A game to be held in the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The reason for the light mood must be their brilliant performance in the last two games and the low pressure due to successful semi-final slot booking. When Is Next India vs Pakistan Cricket Match? Know Details of Upcoming IND vs PAK Game After ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India National Cricket Team Players Practice Ahead of NZ vs IND ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

