India are all set to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup; however, this will be India A vs Pakistan A tie, which will be held in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have unveiled the schedule for the eight-team tournament, which will be played between November 14 and November 23. The India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will be held on November 16 in Doha, Qatar. India A, and Pakistan A are clubbed with the United Arab Emirates and Oman in Group B, while Group A consists of Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A, and Hong Kong China. Will There Be India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Is Schedule for the Tournament Out?.

India A vs Pakistan A Set To Take Place During Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

The stage is set, the stars are ready 🤩 From fiery clashes to fresh rivalries ~ it all unfolds in Doha, Qatar! 🇶🇦 Here’s your first look at the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025 fixtures 🫡 Who will rise to the top? 👀#ACC pic.twitter.com/gze3cb1xmt — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 31, 2025

