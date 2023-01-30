The India U19 Women's team secured a brilliant victory in the final of the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup by beating England Women and clinched the title. After the memorable victory, the members of the India U19 Women's cricket team were spotted celebrating the win by grooving with the tunes of the trending 'Kala Chashma' song. The girls matched the steps really well making the mood light after a intense campaign in the World Cup. U-19 T20 World Cup: Ajay Devgn and Vishal K Wish the Women of Team India Congratulations.

India U19 Women's Team Dance After World Cup Win

Bring onn the Kala Chashma 🕶️as the world champions dance 💃!! What a day for the Indian Cricket! Brilliant! ❤️✊#IndianCricketTeam 📹: ICC pic.twitter.com/mL6G13p76o — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)