After a closely fought encounter, the third T20I between India and Afghanistan refuses to end and it goes into another Super Over. After levelling the target of 213 set by India, Afghanistan batted first in the Super Over, scoring a healthy 16 runs of the six deliveries off Mukesh Kumar. Chasing it, Rohit Sharma hit sixes off the third and fourth deliveries and took India near the finishing line. Azmatullah Omarzai bowled the Super Over for Afghanistan. Mukesh Kumar bowled it for India. Yashasvi Jaiswal could score only one run of the last ball to take the game into another Super Over. This becomes the first T20I to go into two Super Overs.

India vs Afghanistan Becomes First Men's T20I to Go Into Super Over Twice

This is the FIRST ever T20I with Super Over being tied. It also happened in 2019 World Cup Final, with the winner decided by boundary count (rule outdated now).#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/pICbaHw34Y — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 17, 2024

