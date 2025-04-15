Team India is all set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. India national cricket team will play three T20Is and three ODIs in the tour. Mirpur will host four out of the six games to be played while the remaining will take place a Chattogram. The series will begin on August 17 and end on August 31. Shreyas Iyer Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2025 After Solid Performance in Champions Trophy.

India vs Bangladesh 2025 ODI and T20I Series Schedule Announced

Dates announced for #TeamIndia's tour of Bangladesh. The Senior Men's Team will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Bangladesh.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/xRnQa0BlZL — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2025

