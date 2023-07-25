The England senior men’s cricket team is scheduled to tour India for a Test series in 2024. Ahead of that, the schedule for the same has been released. The team will face India for a five-game Test series with the first game beginning from January 25, 2024 in Hyderabad. The second Test will be held in Visakhapatnam from February 2-6. The third Test is in Rajkot from 15-19 February. The fourth Test is in Ranchi from 23-27 February and the last Test is in Dharamsala from 7-11 March.

India vs England Test Series 2024 Schedule Announced

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The Test series schedule has been announced for the Men's Test tour of India next year. Register your interest to join us here 👇 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 25, 2023

