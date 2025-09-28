The India national cricket team are facing the Pakistan national cricket team in a thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. This is the first time India and Pakistan have faced each other in an Asia Cup final. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025 between arch-rivals. Earlier in the Asia Cup 2025, the Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated the Green Shirts in the Group Stage and Super 4 match. Meanwhile, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and he has decided to bowl first. Unfortunately for India, all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to a niggle. Jasprit Bumrah comes back in after missing the Super 4 stage match against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. No Abhishek Sharma! Sanju Samson To Open With Shubman Gill? TV in Dubai International Stadium Press Box Shows Pakistan To Bowl First After Winning Toss in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India Won Toss and Elected to Bowl

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)