The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been announced and the excitement to see our favourite cricketers hit the ground before they lift the coveted trophy on November 19, 2023, is already high. With the announcement of the schedule we also got to know when will India play Pakistan during the World Cup on October 15, 2023. The announcement of the schedule also prompted reactions from across the world. The last time India met Pakistan in an ODI World Cup, India ended on the winning side, with Kuldeep Yadav stunning Babar Azam with an unplayable delivery. Pakistan had never beaten India in ODI World Cup. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

'One of The Greatest Day in Cricket History'

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Match: India vs Pakistan Date: October 15th More than 1 Lakh people roaring in the ground, will be one of the greatest day in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/1iN1iBHtr7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023

'India vs Pakistan The Blockbuster, The Mega Match'

India vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 - 15th October, At Ahmedabad. The Blockbuster, The Mega Match of this World Cup!!!!! pic.twitter.com/plSuR2yo01 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 27, 2023

'Its Time to Own Them'

India vs Pakistan match on 15th October. It's time to own them for the 8th time in ODI World Cup. pic.twitter.com/L5A9vNvhVV — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 27, 2023

'Humara Maut Ke Sath Appointment Hai'

India vs Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on 15th October Babar Azam & Co. : #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/OewJ1ncTJ7 — Manan Dave (@davemanan247) June 27, 2023

'Me Waiting For India-Pak Clash'

'Scenes on Oct 15th'

'Shubman Gill Right Now'

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 game in 15 October at Ahmedabad Shubham Gill right now- 😃😃#ICCWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/AKGFcqTGjK — Abhishek🎀 (@heyabheee) June 27, 2023

