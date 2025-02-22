The buzz around the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is incredibly high as is expected and among other things, many fans and experts have made their predictions for the marquee clash. But what happens when a fan makes a prediction but with a twist of mimicry? The fan named Shaarang Shringarpure performed a mimicry on how a 'Channel 9 commentary team' would have made India vs Pakistan predictions. He mimicked legends like Ian Chappell, Michael Holding, Richie Benaud, Tony Greig and Bill Lawry and how they would predict the India vs Pakistan match result and appeared to nail each and every single one of them! India take on Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 23. Fan's Amazing Mimicry of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Other Cricketers and Commentators is Too Good to Miss! (Watch Viral Video).

Fan Mimics Channel 9 Commentary Team Predicting IND vs PAK Match Result

Channel 9 commentary team predicts the result of India vs Pakistan!#ChampionsTrophy2025 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/y5SjgOXXXM — Shaarang Shringarpure (@Shaarang88) February 22, 2025

