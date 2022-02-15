The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday, February 15, announced a revised schedule for the Tests and T20Is against Sri Lanka at home. The series would start with the T20Is, the first of the three games being played in Lucknow. Dharamsala would play host to the second and third T20Is. As far as the Tests are concerned, Bengaluru would host the first one on March 4 followed by the second Test in Mohali on March 12.

See Schedule Here:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces a change in schedule for the upcoming @Paytm Sri Lanka Tour of India. #INDvSL #TeamIndia More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2022

