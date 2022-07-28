India dished out comprehensive performances with both bat and ball as they won the third ODI against West Indies by 119 runs to clinch the series 3-0. Shubman Gill, who was named Player of the Match and Series, top-scored with 98* and Yuzvendra Chahal led the bowling attack with figures of 4/17 as India wrapped up the ODI leg of this Windies tour with a clean sweep. Watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Video Highlights Here.

