Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led the way with 97 runs and fifties from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer helped India to get to 308/7 1st ODI on Friday, July 22. Dhawan missed out on a deserved hundred but his impressive 119-run opening stand with Gill (64) gave India the foundation for a strong total. Iyer, batting at three, scored 54 but things got tough after he and Suryakumar Yadav (13) were dismissed. Later, Deepak Hooda's 27 and Axar Patel's 21 helped India fight back. West Indies managed to pull things back really well with Gudakesh Motie being the best bowler (2/54). Alzarri Joseph also took two wickets.

See Scorecard:

1ST ODI. 49.6: Romario Shepherd to Shardul Thakur 4 runs, India 308/7 https://t.co/g4AwFB58vs #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2022

