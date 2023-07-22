The third ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women finished in a tie with the visitors being bowled out for 225, the score the home side had put up on the board after batting first. Bangladesh's first innings effort of 225 was powered by a hundred from Fargana Hoque and a half-century from Shamima Sultana. In response, India had a decent start to the chase, with Smriti Mandhana scoring a half-century and, later, Harleen Deol, too, keeping up the fight with her 77. But a late collapse saw India get reduced from being 199/4 to 225 all out in the end. The series thus finished 1-1, with both teams having one game apiece. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter took three and two wickets, respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Her Cool, Hits Stumps With the Bat After Being Dismissed During IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral.

IND-W vs BAN-W Finishes in a Tie

The match results in a tie! Harleen Deol & #TeamIndia vice-captain Smriti Mandhana score fine Fifties and Jemimah Rodrigues with an unbeaten 33* at the end 🙌 Scorecard - https://t.co/pucGJbXrKd#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/kgTyXWwIdF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2023

