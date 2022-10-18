There were reports that India will travel to Pakistan, who are likely to host the 2023 Asia Cup. However, BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has said that the team will not be travelling to Pakistan for the competition and a neutral venue will be decided. These two teams haven't played a bilateral series in 15 years due to political tensions. India travelled to Pakistan in 2008 for 50-over Asia Cup.

India Wont' Travel

We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/mvWlqlsgei — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Neutral Venue Likely

India won’t travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, says Jay Shah. Neutral venue likely for the tournament. — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)